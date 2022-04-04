I can’t help it. Every time I read about Ukrainian refugees coming to America, I wonder if they’re going to die in our own war:
Latest mass shooting
15 shot
6 dead
Bar/restaurant area of Sacramento https://t.co/GCzfgXeu9I
— Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) April 3, 2022
One thought on “Front lines”
When everybody is carrying a concealed weapon that requires no state permit to own, then the old west breaks out all over again.
This country needs much stricter gun laws. Laws that outlaw weapons of war and concealed pistols.