I have to figure out how I can stop paying Comcast for Fox News but still get the Phillies. Gonna have to figure something out, because watching Tucker Carlson praise Putin is more than I can stand.
A megachurch hosted the Kremlin-positive Fox News host — just as horrifying images of murdered civilians in Ukraine emerged. https://t.co/oWwvRXKv60
One thought on “Streaming”
The Phillies open at home against the A’s on Friday. As long as Carlson isn’t throwing out the first pitch you’re good.
The following is a public service announcement.
50% of every barrel of oil is used to produce gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel.
The remaining 50% is used to produce plastics.
The transition away from fossil fuels has dried up investments in the fossil fuel industry.
To make the inevitable transition to renewable energy less bumpy and expensive the hydro-carbon industry should be nationalized.
It’s also time to reduce the amount of plastic being produced and consumed by the world. We can start with plastic bags.