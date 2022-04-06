President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his first speech to the UN Security Council since the invasion began, called the Russians war criminals who he said had killed families, raped women in front of their children and left Ukraine “filled with mass graves.” https://t.co/32vtmmOhpU pic.twitter.com/c002bDxkzU
— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 5, 2022
Zelensky just presented an extremely gruesome video at the UN of lifeless bodies, charred and severed limbs and mass graves. Viewer warning: pic.twitter.com/YuWWP4plQ9
— John Hudson (@John_Hudson) April 5, 2022
One thought on “Russia says it’s all a misunderstanding”
After 42 days of war does Ukraine have either a functioning civil society or an economy?
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said yesterday that the war in Ukraine “could last for years.”
Joe Biden only has 3 choices.
He can continue his current policy of supplying Ukraine with massive amounts of weapons and then watch the country slowly turn into an uninhabitable wasteland.
That’s what the warmongers (SS Blinken) want to see happen.
He can call for an immediate ceasefire and face-to-face talks between himself, Putin, Zelensky and XI in order to negotiate an end to the death and suffering of the Ukrainian people.
He can expand the war with direct US and NATO involvement and start WWIII.
So far Biden has been opposed to starting WWIII much to the exasperation of the extremist warmongers like Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton.
The MSM continues to push the false narratives that the war in Ukraine was “unprovoked”; that the Ukrainian military pushed the Russian military back (they turned around and left on their own); and that Ukraine can win the war (they lost the war on day one.)