Bannon is so smart

NEWS: Judge rules that BANNON cannot use "advice of counsel" defense against contempt of Congress charges for defying Jan. 6 select committee.
Big blow to his defense.
Ruling: https://t.co/KCE9GHfkoE
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 6, 2022
Some of the most satisfying (and successful) cases of my career were instigated by defendants who had done something and then lied about it, and who never ceased to believe that if the lie was disproved, a newer, bigger lie would do the trick. https://t.co/5F4CZxyqXr
— Chris Regan (@EverydayRegan) April 6, 2022