Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son sent the White House chief of staff a text message two days after Election Day in 2020 laying out strategies for declaring his father the winner regardless of the outcome, people familiar with the exchange said. https://t.co/wKaq3LIPqz
— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 10, 2022
One thought on “Planning the scam”
Grifters and coup plotters.
“State Department: Trump, Pence gift records missing.”
Neither Trump nor Pence summitted information about gifts they and their families received in 2020.