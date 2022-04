NEVER FORGET that Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Oz., a doctor who misrepresented the efficacy of #hydroxychloroquine in the early days of Covid.

This led to a shortage of meds for patients with Lupus like me & other patients w/diseases who desperately needed this medication to live. https://t.co/taqmvDV4pk

— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) April 10, 2022