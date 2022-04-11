Six months after leaving the White House, Jared Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a fund led by the Saudi crown prince, a close ally during the Trump administration, despite objections from the fund’s advisers about the merits of the deal. https://t.co/FDlmrzvYdw pic.twitter.com/OHfyPVHsHN
— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 10, 2022
One thought on “The real bad guys”
Prince Mohammed bin Salman is an assassin and a butcher.
Just the sorts of people that the Trumps and the Kushner’s feel most comfortable doing business with.