Everything happened just as we thought

NEW: Days before Jan. 6, an ex-aide to Roger Stone held a call w/Trump supporters.

He urged them to go to DC and "descend on the Capitol."

He also said Trump would impose a form of martial law that day.

"Biden will never be in that White House," he said. https://t.co/hLuZKKQC0p

— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) April 12, 2022