NEW: Days before Jan. 6, an ex-aide to Roger Stone held a call w/Trump supporters.
He urged them to go to DC and "descend on the Capitol."
He also said Trump would impose a form of martial law that day.
"Biden will never be in that White House," he said. https://t.co/hLuZKKQC0p
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) April 12, 2022
One thought on “Everything happened just as we thought”
All coups are make-believe, but tritor Trumps January 6 coup was so bogus that not even its plotters believed that it could be justified in the end. Except maybe Roger Stone who comes from the once upon a time planet of Uranus.
Merick Garland must go after the coup plotters like Gosar, Jones, Jordan, Taylor Green, Cawthorne, Roger Stone and the rest.
The participants who “descended on the Capitol” are Fascist pawns who’ve been brainwashed by FOX and Fascist Republican politicians like Moscow Mitch and Ron DeSantis.