Everything happened just as we thought

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Everything happened just as we thought

  1. All coups are make-believe, but tritor Trumps January 6 coup was so bogus that not even its plotters believed that it could be justified in the end. Except maybe Roger Stone who comes from the once upon a time planet of Uranus.

    Merick Garland must go after the coup plotters like Gosar, Jones, Jordan, Taylor Green, Cawthorne, Roger Stone and the rest.
    The participants who “descended on the Capitol” are Fascist pawns who’ve been brainwashed by FOX and Fascist Republican politicians like Moscow Mitch and Ron DeSantis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.