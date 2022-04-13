“This is not the America I remember growing up in.” Eight conservative men share their thoughts on living in America today. https://t.co/4ULDN1q8xz
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) April 12, 2022
One thought on “I guess the Times is going to run these every week”
Conservatives say that America’s biggest problems are inflation, the economy, crime, and the wealthy elite.
Conservatives will tell you that most of this country’s problems are caused by a “secular-progressive political agenda.”
Progressives will tell you that you can’t preach globalization and then practice militant Capitalism and not expect that at some point you’ll get blowback.