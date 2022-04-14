GOPers don’t know how anything works

The big picture: New safety inspection rules by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) have slashed commercial traffic as much as 60%, Axios Latino editor Astrid Galván reports.

•Mexico is the U.S.'s biggest source of agricultural imports

IF YOU CANT GET PRODUCE BLAME A REPUBLICAN! pic.twitter.com/YeDsccSVTI

— Timothy Landenberger (@hike2_bike) April 13, 2022