The big picture: New safety inspection rules by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) have slashed commercial traffic as much as 60%, Axios Latino editor Astrid Galván reports.
•Mexico is the U.S.'s biggest source of agricultural imports
One thought on “GOPers don’t know how anything works”
The Fascist Republicans are first and foremost liars. When they say patriot, they actually mean traitor.
For example, inflation.
Inflation is at a 41-year high.
Two things can wreck an economy—stagflation (even with low unemployment) and an ill-advised war.
Our current inflation was caused by existing supply chain disruptions (Covid) and oil price shocks (Covid and the war in Ukraine).
The price of oil drives the price of everything else because we have a fossil fuel-based economy.
The price of oil is fixed by a cartel (OPEC) which strictly controls the supply of oil available for sale on the “open market.”
The US can drill for all the oil it wants, but it’ll never make it to an OPEC controlled market.
The war in Ukraine has created artificial scarcity which has driven the price of oil up. A lot.
Already existing supply chain problems and an ill-advised war are the causes of our current high inflation.
The Fascist, Capitalist Republicans know that, but they are liars by trade.
(At this point, the war in Ukraine will end when Joe Biden says it will end and not a moment sooner.)