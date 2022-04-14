Man who spotted NYC subway shooting suspect, flagged down officers speaks out https://t.co/RL1PvDRn97 via @6abc
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 13, 2022
We can all now thank a Syrian refugee for shutting down the Brooklyn subway shooter.
He would indeed be best thanked by tripling the reward money. 😊 https://t.co/XQPfEsbfZb
— SpaceyG 🇺🇸 (@SpaceyG) April 13, 2022
Spent a lot of time going through this guy's videos. He is a 9/11 truther who ardently supports Putin and is hoping that white people conduct a Holocaust-level genocide against Blacks.
Thanks to @RVAwonk.https://t.co/hJTbpv15WX
— David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) April 13, 2022