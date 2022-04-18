“The best route to riches? Finance and investments. More than a quarter of the wealthiest people in America made their money in this industry, which includes hedge funds, private equity&money mgt.”
— Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) April 17, 2022
One thought on “The rich get richer”
Ain’t Capitalism grand?
Old money makes new money by renting out (interest) its existing money.
Or by stealing it like the traitor Trump crime family does.
The probability of any American not born with a silver spoon in their mouths of becoming wealthy is infinitesimal.
The Capitalist economic system is based on a series of lies and half-truths.
For example, there is no such thing as a “free market” or an “invisible hand.”
The American economic system requires dramatic change, perhaps an internal revolution.