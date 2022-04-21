BREAKING: The DoJ has an entire team dedicated to investigating the top of the coup led by an outstanding criminal prosecutor brought in to run it. Alex Jones has prostrated himself before the DoJ & has asked for immunity in exchange for his testimony. 1/ https://t.co/XJ2tQCkBaX
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 20, 2022
One thought on “Huh”
Time is not on the side of the Democrats.
Unless of course, a massive number of Democrats and others flood the polls in November and vote against every Republican on the ballot.
If the Democrats pick up seats in the House and in the Senate in November, then Garland will get another 24 months to bring charges against the evil doers.
But Garland and his Justice Department must bring charges against some of those at the “top of the coup” real soon because the election is only 6 months away.