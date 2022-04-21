HAHAHAHAHA!
Trump walks out of explosive Piers Morgan interview after being pressed on 2020 election https://t.co/1DtLWzm7Uq pic.twitter.com/iODHPDjDTm
— New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2022
One thought on “Asshole v. asshole”
Traitor Trump can spot an asshole on the take from a mile away. (What’s your game Piers?)
Traitor Trump is an amoral crime boss whose only motivation is money and the power that it brings. (“You can grab…….”)
Traitor Trump only supports two types of people: criminals (Cruz, Hawley) and idiots (DeSantis, Marjorie Taylor Green).
The murderer “Teflon Don” John Gotti was beloved in his neighborhood. (There is no accounting for tastes.)