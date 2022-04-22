If Florida moves forward with plans to strip Disney of its governmental powers, Orange County residents would have to take on an additional $163 million per year in obligations. https://t.co/ex3akWgncE
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 21, 2022
One thought on “Keep voting Republican, Florida”
“Corporations are people too my friend.” Mitt Romney September 13, 2017.
Not in the Fascist State of Florida they’re not.
According to the Fascist Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, corporations have no role to play as good citizens and should never exercise their right of free speech.
Corporations according to Fascist DeSantis should dole out cash to Fascist Republican candidates (never to anti-Fascist Democratic candidates) and then keep their big traps shut about public policy. “Don’t say gay.”
Florida House member Fascist Randy Fine, one of DeSantis’ mouthpieces, said yesterday that his newly passed bill SB4, will give Disney 13 months to “consider how they behave.”
Fascist Republican Ron DeSantis and his Fascist Republican legislature run the Fascist State of Florida in much the same way that Fascist Benito Mussolini ran Italy.