Except that Ron DeSantis is a more efficient fascist than Trump:
Ron DeSantis has ended tenure at public universities in Florida: https://t.co/vQk0WHm4ti
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) April 21, 2022
The Fascist State of Florida will soon declare its independence from the United States of America if Ron DeSantis gets his way and so far, he has.