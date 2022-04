Business Insider: President Trump forced governors to flatter him and ask 'nicely' to get vital federal disaster aid, a new book says.https://t.co/AkWEpIFSQw

— ๐Ÿ–•๐ŸปAunt Crabby Calls Bullshit ๐Ÿ–•๐Ÿป (@DearAuntCrabby) April 24, 2022