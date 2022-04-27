By this logic, France and/or Spain would be justified in coming to take back Louisiana?
Don’t be like Rand Paul, folks. https://t.co/Dez61rHxGq
— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) April 26, 2022
One thought on “Poodlehead says what?”
Rand Paul like his daddy Ron is a Libertarian, so most everything that he says is contrarian, contradictory and often just plain stupid.
But there’s a grain of truth in every clumsy thing that he does say.
In other words, his hearts in the right place but his brain checked out long ago.
Pual doesn’t like the role that the US is playing in the Ukraine war.
He knows that the US is gifting $200 million a week in weapons to Ukraine.
He knows that Zelensky wants at least $60 billion to re-build his devasted Ukraine once the war ends.
(Last week the UK said that it would donate $43 million to this project. Zelensky needs $60 billion, and the UK will only pony up $43 million???)
Paul knows that Zelensky needs $7 billion a week in donations to keep his government and military up and running.
Paul isn’t quite sure what the US objective in Ukraine is because the warmongers have been all over the map in their thinking. “Weaken Russia,” “get rid of Putin,” “defeat the Russians.” etc.
But whatever it is Paul knows that it’s costing the American taxpayer boocoo dollar bills.
Rand Paul also knows that the longer this war goes on the more costly it will become in lives (tens of thousands of Ukrainians have already been killed), treasure, and US credibility.
Warmonger and retired General Barry McCaffrey called Rand Paul anti-American today.
Maybe it’s McCaffrey who is hostile to American interests?