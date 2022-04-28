Is there anyone left to implement his orders?

Putin today: “If someone plans to interfere in events or creates unacceptable threats to Russia, they should know that our strikes in response will be lighting fast. We have all the instruments for that, of a kind that no one can boast about. And we will use them if necessary.” pic.twitter.com/9noWUxIi5E

— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) April 27, 2022