Is there anyone left to implement his orders?
Putin today: “If someone plans to interfere in events or creates unacceptable threats to Russia, they should know that our strikes in response will be lighting fast. We have all the instruments for that, of a kind that no one can boast about. And we will use them if necessary.” pic.twitter.com/9noWUxIi5E
It appears the MSM’s policy, especially at CNN, is to keep the public in the dark about what’s going on in the war in Ukraine.
Many in the MSM felt that the public didn’t need to know that British soldiers were in Poland training Ukrainian fighters to operate advanced weapons systems.
NATO’s increasing involvement in the Ukraine war could lead to a dangerous expansion of the war.
Especially the involvement of the UK, and Poland whose gas has already been cut off.
(Note: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is crazy and should be replaced ASAP.)
Nationalist, warmonger Boris Johnson’s Foreign Secretary, warmonger Liz Truss, would like nothing better than to see the outbreak of WWIII.
Let’s hope that the leaders of Georgia and Azerbaijan don’t do something stupid in the near future like confronting Putin.
For decades we have been lied to about the strength of the Russian military in order to justify trillion-dollar expenditures on the US military.
It’s clear that both the Russian and Chinese militaries are adequate, but they are far from the military juggernauts that they are portrayed as by American warmongers in both political parties.