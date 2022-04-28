Desperate polls call for desperate measures: Dems consider forgiving trillions in student loans. Other bribe suggestions: Forgive auto loans? Forgive credit card debt? Forgive mortgages? And put a wealth tax on the super-rich to pay for it all. What could possibly go wrong?
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 27, 2022
If we start forgiving student loans, where does it end? Bailing out giant wealthy banks??? Subsidizing the coal mining industry???
— Chris Mohney (@chrismohney) April 27, 2022
One thought on “Man who has car elevator checks in”
Fascist Republican leader “Charlie” McCarthy called it a “Socialist scheme to buy votes.”
Every Democrat should be all in on any Socialist scheme that Biden comes up with.
For example, Medicare For All.