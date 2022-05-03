Former Pentagon chief Esper says Trump wanted to shoot protesters. Esper said when demonstrators were filling the streets around the WH following death of George Floyd, Trump said: "Can't you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?" https://t.co/30WvbL8nBz
— GoldenRule1 (@cooperchip1) May 2, 2022
One thought on “Another morsel saved for the book”
Traitor Trump has always been a frighten, insecure, little man which is why he finds the threat of violence so appealing.
The Fascist Republican Party claims him as their own.
That’s the only reason anybody needs to vote for the Democrat.