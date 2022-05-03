Well, they did it

0 shares Share

Things are growing increasingly tense outside of the Supreme Court tonight. pic.twitter.com/od6OZkkz4o — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) May 3, 2022

When we told you this was going to happen, you told us to "calm down." Fuck. We knew this was coming. We knew. #RoevWade https://t.co/vokrbED1pV — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) May 3, 2022

FWIW, there’s not much the GOP wants less than Roe to actually be overturned. If the Politico scoop is correct, the GOP is now the dog who caught the car. Roe was always a shiny thing to campaign on (much like repealing Obamacare) but never something they actually wanted to do. — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) May 3, 2022

It’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff. This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 3, 2022

Dont worry after the FREEDOM people have banned women's choice the next White Whale they will be after is basic contraception — NYer in Florida (@JesseLaGreca) May 3, 2022