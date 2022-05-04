John Roberts and his tiny violin

0 shares Share

BREAKING: Chief Justice John Roberts confirms the authenticity of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion. Roberts called the leak an "egregious breach of trust" and ordered an investigation. https://t.co/BdJg9TCrF4 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 3, 2022

That the leak itself "was a blow to the legitimacy of the court" is the kind of clueless yet portentous procedural melodrama that only someone who has been entirely captured by the institution could possibly write. The decision is what matters. Period.

.https://t.co/JJS5YxcHCW — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org ☮️ (@froomkin) May 3, 2022

Justice #Alito says the basic premise behind the Roe v. Wade decision isn't in the Constitution. Know what else isn't in the Constitution? A specified number of SCOTUS justices.#ExpandTheCourtNow — Karen A. Virus (@TragicPenName) May 3, 2022

