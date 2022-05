New DHS IG report finds that the DHS' intel division modified a report on Russian interference in the 2020 election to blunt the impact of its finding that Russia was aiding Trump, and that acting Sec Chad Wolf ordered it frozen b/c it would "hurt POTUS." https://t.co/kQ7w5zeGzC pic.twitter.com/foomBHLGOG

— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) May 3, 2022