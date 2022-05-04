They’re coming for everything

GOP: How dare @RepSwalwell accuse Republicans of wanting to ban interracial marriage.🤬

ALSO GOP: Republican Senator Senator says SCOTUS should never have legalized interracial marriage.

Nothing offends the GOP more than repeating back to them the horrible things they believe. pic.twitter.com/xRi3uBkYgi

— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 3, 2022