GOP: How dare @RepSwalwell accuse Republicans of wanting to ban interracial marriage.🤬
ALSO GOP: Republican Senator Senator says SCOTUS should never have legalized interracial marriage.
Nothing offends the GOP more than repeating back to them the horrible things they believe. pic.twitter.com/xRi3uBkYgi
— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 3, 2022
One thought on “They’re coming for everything”
The Constitution doesn’t give women or slaves (Blacks) the right to vote.
But it does define slaves as 3/5ths of a person so that slave owners could count them as part of his/her vote in elections.
Women were not defined at all.
Eventually we reinterpreted the Constitution and passed amendments that gave every American citizen the right to vote. Male, female, black, white. etc.
Expanding individual rights is what the “Originalists” like Thomas and Alito are adamantly opposed to.
“Originalists” want today’s definition of ‘things’ to be the same as they were in the beginning.
By ‘in the beginning’, the “Originalists” don’t mean when the Constitution was ratified in 1787, but when Moses was active and women, slaves, homosexuals, and all others NOT white, male, property owners knew their places in society.
Because Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett all lied during their confirmation hearings before the US Senate they are not credible, and neither is the US Supreme Court that they sit on.
The Fascist Republican Party is a vile enterprise.