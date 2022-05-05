Someone suggested a spouse of a SCOTUS justice could’ve leaked the Roe v Wade draft, and it follows. It would help distract from prosecution for her pet project (The Insurrection) AND highlight her life’s work, overturning Roe v Wade. pic.twitter.com/OvM6Rsv4cw
— Philly Snowflake (@phillysnowflake) May 4, 2022
One thought on “Hmm”
May ‘someone’ also suggest that the Star-Spangled Banner is a racist tune?
“No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”
Was slaveowner Key just rhyming words or was he symbolizing something else?