Josh gets it. It’s gotta be as clear and reciprocal as the Georgia runoffs and the $1400 checks. Give us the House and two more senators, and we’ll codify Roe in January. https://t.co/SccVXTtwrY
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) May 5, 2022
Josh gets it. It’s gotta be as clear and reciprocal as the Georgia runoffs and the $1400 checks. Give us the House and two more senators, and we’ll codify Roe in January. https://t.co/SccVXTtwrY
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) May 5, 2022
One thought on “The magic number is 2”
Hold your nose and vote Democratic in November.
It’s our only choice.