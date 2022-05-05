Republicans are getting very upset people keep retweeting this ad so I figured I would post for any of you who haven’t seen it yet and then I am going to retweet myself tonight. pic.twitter.com/rrq1j5UPqw
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 4, 2022
One thought on “Post-Roe world”
After battling the Roman Catholic Church and its handmaiden the Evangelical Christian movement for decades, the people of Ireland voted in May 2018, in a landslide (66% to 33%), to legalize abortion.
That’s called progress because power shifted away from institutions and to individuals.
In the US the Fascist Republican Party wants to shift the power back to institutions and away from individuals by banning abortion.
The broader goal of the Fascist Republican Party is less democracy and more authoritarianism.