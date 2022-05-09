We are sickened to our stomachs seeing Nazi flags flown at Disney World in Orlando, FL a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/CXBVMSORk9
— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 7, 2022
We are sickened to our stomachs seeing Nazi flags flown at Disney World in Orlando, FL a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/CXBVMSORk9
— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 7, 2022
One thought on “Downward slope”
People (“corporations are people too my friend”) who practice inclusion are labeled Nazis, while actual Nazis like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, who hate everybody except white, Christians, are labeled patriots by those calling themselves Republicans.
The Fascist Republican Party and its anti-American propaganda outlets seem to be preforming at maximum efficiency.