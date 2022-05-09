One thought on “Downward slope

  1. People (“corporations are people too my friend”) who practice inclusion are labeled Nazis, while actual Nazis like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, who hate everybody except white, Christians, are labeled patriots by those calling themselves Republicans.

    The Fascist Republican Party and its anti-American propaganda outlets seem to be preforming at maximum efficiency.

