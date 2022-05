0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Unleash the DOJ and go after the corporations!

Gas prices reach record highs as Biden says global forces are to blame https://t.co/mbQwhTWkiA — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 10, 2022

Opinion | The baby formula shortage is an outrage. A sane country would fix it. https://t.co/cMcPERhuVm — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 10, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook