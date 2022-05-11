She’s talking about chalk

Susan Collins calls the cops to investigate “defacement of public property” after someone wrote a message in chalk on the sidewalk near her home asking her to codify Roe. https://t.co/YY7ehcDxLv

Smear shit on the walls of the Capitol while beating the crap out of cops, no big thing, go on vacation before we let you off.

Write "codify Roe" in washable chalk in front of Susan Collin's house while singing "I Am Woman" and DHS has to put her in witness protection.

— Radio Justice 📻🎙⚖ (@justiceputnam) May 10, 2022