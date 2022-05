A special day for me: >22 years ago I thought we could perhaps see the supermassive black hole in the Milky Way with an earth-sized radio telescope. We calculated its appearance, colored it orange/red, coined the term 'shadow', published it, & now we see!https://t.co/7W4tfD9Pu0 pic.twitter.com/fnJSZHEYah

— Heino Falcke (@hfalcke) May 12, 2022