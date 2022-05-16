Tucker’s children

New from me: @NBCNews confirms the manifesto written in the name of the Buffalo shooter was posted Thursday night.
It's a bog standard white supremacist Great Replacement Theory rant.
It says he was radicalized on 4chan while "bored" during the pandemic.https://t.co/cl9gcmLR7U
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 15, 2022
The thoughtful @oneunderscore__ has written a great overview of how the shooter described himself, his values, and his rapid radicalization in the manifesto he left behind for his 4chan buddies. https://t.co/Fu14oS7Gpv
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 15, 2022