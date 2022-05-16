0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

The Inquirer is a non-profit now. Mostly, they endorse incumbents:

We wanted to endorse in Republican primaries this year. We can’t. | Editorial https://t.co/7ncHMnKhdC via @phillyinquirer — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 13, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

