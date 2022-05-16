The Inquirer is a non-profit now. Mostly, they endorse incumbents:
We wanted to endorse in Republican primaries this year. We can’t. | Editorial https://t.co/7ncHMnKhdC via @phillyinquirer
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 13, 2022
The Inquirer is a non-profit now. Mostly, they endorse incumbents:
We wanted to endorse in Republican primaries this year. We can’t. | Editorial https://t.co/7ncHMnKhdC via @phillyinquirer
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 13, 2022
One thought on “Way to go”
Speaking about neutrality and non-endorsements, the Progressive wing of the Democratic Party is having a tough slog in the primaries because big money doners are flooding their opponents with dollars.
AIPAC affiliated campaign PACs like Pro-Israel America, The Democratic Majority for Israel, and the United Democracy Project don’t like the fact that Progressives take a dim view of Israeli foreign policy and its treatment of Palestinians.