SCOTUS to immigrants: Sucks to be you!

🧵Today’s decision on immigration by SCOTUS is cruel. Mr. Patel spent decades in the U.S. as a permanent resident, but now faces deportation for simply checking the wrong box on a driver’s license renewal application. We need to fix this broken system. https://t.co/tnTt3wkrY2

— Congressman Chuy GarcĂ­a (@RepChuyGarcia) May 16, 2022