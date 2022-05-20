UPDATE: After having lied before, now we’re supposed to believe him.
GOP lawmaker acknowledges letting people into Capitol complex day before Jan. 6 attack https://t.co/aEzqiqiFbG via @politico
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 19, 2022
— moleek (@moleek22) May 19, 2022
Jan. 6 committee says Rep. Loudermilk led one of those tours: “Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021.”
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 19, 2022
One thought on “Who could guess”
Criminals and idiots.
But the good news is that another Blue Dog Democrat bit the dust on Tuesday.
The “Joe Manchin of the House” Kurt Schrader of Oregon lost to community activist Jamie McCleod-Skinner.
Cuellar in Texas is next.
Pelosi is so pissed.