0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I saw a CNN focus group this morning. The Republicans said the election was stolen and that Joe Biden has made us the laughing stock of the world, and the Democrats said that Biden was competent, but hasn’t done anything.

No mention of an attempted coup by the Republicans, a worldwide pandemic, worldwide inflation, the Ukraine war, and a sizeable portion of Americans who are batshit crazy. Oh, and two Senators who vote with Republicans.

For just a second, I thought about slitting my wrists. I’m so tired. I’ve been doing this shit for a long time. The media still indoctrinates the public to see the glass as half empty when it comes to Democrats, and they still side with the forces of fascism.

Yet Democrats can’t see the forest for the trees. We are staring fascism in the face, but Joe Biden didn’t get a majority yet for forgiving student loans What’s the point?

I remember something Daniel Berrigan once wrote about the hopelessness of working for pacifism He said that an activist doesn’t work for a win, but to do the right thing, and has to trust that somehow, somewhere, it will have a ripple effect.

And so it goes. I work for the ripple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

