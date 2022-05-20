I saw a CNN focus group this morning. The Republicans said the election was stolen and that Joe Biden has made us the laughing stock of the world, and the Democrats said that Biden was competent, but hasn’t done anything.
No mention of an attempted coup by the Republicans, a worldwide pandemic, worldwide inflation, the Ukraine war, and a sizeable portion of Americans who are batshit crazy. Oh, and two Senators who vote with Republicans.
For just a second, I thought about slitting my wrists. I’m so tired. I’ve been doing this shit for a long time. The media still indoctrinates the public to see the glass as half empty when it comes to Democrats, and they still side with the forces of fascism.
Yet Democrats can’t see the forest for the trees. We are staring fascism in the face, but Joe Biden didn’t get a majority yet for forgiving student loans What’s the point?
I remember something Daniel Berrigan once wrote about the hopelessness of working for pacifism He said that an activist doesn’t work for a win, but to do the right thing, and has to trust that somehow, somewhere, it will have a ripple effect.
And so it goes. I work for the ripple.
One thought on “Ripple effect”
The biggest problem with the Democratic Party is that all of its top leadership is too damn old and slow.
The WH took another dark turn today.
Admiral John Kirby a long-time Pentagon spokesman is moving into the WH Press Office.
Kirby will be overseeing the press office because press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is not a seasoned pro-war propagandist.
The warmongers are now in control of the White House.
Biden has become a problem on a number of levels and his 39% approval rating bodes ill for 2024.
Harris is a trainwreck and Hillary is unacceptable.
The Democrats need an anti-establishment, anti-corporatist candidate to run against populist traitor Trump in 2024.
Any suggestions?
Keep the faith!