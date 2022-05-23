One thought on “Here it comes

  1. Would we expect any less from establishment Democrats and their Capitalist big doner buddies such as AIPAC? Go John!

    Here’s an interesting factoid, in 1980 the price of a gallon of gas was $1.19
    That’s $4.00 a gallon in today’s dollars.
    So why is everybody losing their minds about what gas costs these days?
    And why can’t the Democrats explain this simple economic reality?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.