The Jan. 6th Committe, who will reveal bombshell evidence against Trump in six public hearings, has announced its schedule. The first hearing will start at 8P on June 9th. The next 4 hearings will start at 10A on June 13, 15, 16 and 21. The final hearing is 8P on June 23.

— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) May 23, 2022