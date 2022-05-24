“The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine and in fact against the entire Western world is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia.”
One thought on “Unusual”
Bondarev’s primal scream will go as unnoticed in Russia as the screams of those in the US who are saying that Joe Biden’s foreign policy actions are bellicose both in word and in deed.
Joe is funding a proxy war in Ukraine that’s costing us $1 billion a week.
Joe has sent another 40 thousand combat troops to NATO countries to add to the 60 thousand who are already there.
Joe sent 500 combat troops to Somalia to prop up that government.
Joe has expanded the Afrika Corp in order to confront Russia and China directly.
And yesterday Joe Biden told China that he would confront them militarily if they made a move on Taiwan.
Boris Bondarev is telling Russian warmongers that they’ve made a grave mistake and probably committed a heinous crime against both the Ukrainian and Russian people.
Joe Biden’s actions have also become questionable.