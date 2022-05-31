Georgia on my mind

The New York Times has reported that Fulton County , Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has issued 50 subpoenas for witnesses to appear before a special grand jury investigation the crimes of Donald Trump. The Times reported that “Ms. Willis is weighing racketeering among other potential charges.” Willis has already subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Raffensperger acknowledged receipt of the subpoena and issued a statement saying he will comply. Recall that Raffensperger is the Georgia state official Trump tried to strong-arm into corruptly giving him 11,780 votes so he could steel the Georgia state election. Glenn Kirschner 05/29/2022.

Via the New York Times:

ATLANTA — As many as 50 witnesses are expected to be subpoenaed by a special grand jury that will begin hearing testimony next week in the criminal investigation into whether former President Donald J. Trump and his allies violated Georgia laws in their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

The process, which is set to begin on Wednesday, is likely to last weeks, bringing dozens of subpoenaed witnesses, both well-known and obscure, into a downtown Atlanta courthouse bustling with extra security because of threats directed at the staff of the Fulton County district attorney, Fani T. Willis.

Ms. Willis, a Democrat, has said in the past that Mr. Trump created a threatening atmosphere with his open criticism of the investigation. At a rally in January, he described the Georgia investigation and others focusing on him as “prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level” that was being conducted by “vicious, horrible people.” Ms. Willis has had staffers on the case outfitted with bulletproof vests.