Election subversion is Republican strategy — in case #votersuppression fails https://t.co/Mn9sE41Cf7
— The National Memo (@NationalMemo) May 30, 2022
One thought on “They just keep coming at us”
More than thirty years ago Paul Weyrich founder of ALEC, the Heritage Foundation, and the Moral Majority among other far right groups said,” I don’t want everybody to vote. Elections are not won by a majority of people. They never have been from the beginning of our country, and they are not now.
As a matter of fact, our (Republican) leverage quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down.”