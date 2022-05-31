"“Inside many posts, women are not respected, and veterans of color don’t feel particularly welcome. These folks are prevented from participating fully in the organization.”
One thought on “American White Legion”
The military is a testosterone driven killing machine and its organizations like the VFW reflect that fact.
As a veteran I’d like to raise a Point of Privilege about our current war.
Zelensky has not yet accepted the futility of his current situation and position.
Or maybe he has.
Either way lots of Ukrainians and Russians are dying and that’s tragic.
With the introduction of US rocket systems into Ukraine the war is escalating and becoming even more dangerous.