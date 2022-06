0 shares Share

Do you want to see me crawl across the floor to you?

Do you want to hear me beg you to take me back?

I’d gladly do it because

I don’t want to fade away

Give me one more day, please

I don’t want to fade away

In your heart I want to stay.

While you may think it would be hard to turn your back on a guy who writes an epic song like this (or Layla) for you, Patti Boyd did it. (And really, the lyrics are just a tad overdone, amirite?) The songs George wrote for her were better!

