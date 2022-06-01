Sussmann, who worked for Clinton, acquitted of lying to FBI in 2016 https://t.co/PvQUjT8ecN

Trump, who has obsessed about the Sussman trial every single day since it began, is not happy with the verdict. pic.twitter.com/ip0FjY6rN4

Fox last hour before Sussman was found not guilty: An acquittal in the Sussman trial "could raise doubts about the legal merits of Durham's entire investigation."

Fox this hour after Sussman was found not guilty: THE JURY WAS RIGGED, ANOTHER BLACK EYE FOR OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM pic.twitter.com/RSxsZ2xm6G

