  1. Yesterday the US Supreme Court also struck down Texas’ gerrymandered redistricting map 5-4.
    Which is good.
    What’s troubling is that Elana Kagan joined Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch in the minority opinion.

    If Kagan joins Roberts, Sotomayor, Breyer, Kavanaugh and Barrett on the Roe v Wade decision then abortion will remain legal 6-3.

