Again, Republicans are seemingly trying to misuse the Constitution not for benefit, but for detriment.
At the moment they have been hindered, but what happens in the future?https://t.co/xFGDT2QwHh
— Adam B. Bear (@democraticbear) May 31, 2022
One thought on “Special snowflakes”
Yesterday the US Supreme Court also struck down Texas’ gerrymandered redistricting map 5-4.
Which is good.
What’s troubling is that Elana Kagan joined Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch in the minority opinion.
If Kagan joins Roberts, Sotomayor, Breyer, Kavanaugh and Barrett on the Roe v Wade decision then abortion will remain legal 6-3.