“People Must Pay Attention. People Must Watch”: The Jan. 6 Committee Is Trying to Make the Most of Its Prime-Time TV Slot https://t.co/Mb9sjTb1Ew via @VanityFair
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 6, 2022
One thought on “Must-see TV”
Far too many Christofascist Republicans believe that traitor Trump is getting a bum rap.
Rather than being the instigator of the January 6, coup, they think that traitor Trump was just a dupe.
It’s better to be seen as a fool than to be hung as a traitor.
Hopefully the show and tell presented by the bi-partisan Coup Committee will change some minds.