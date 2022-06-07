One thought on “Must-see TV

  1. Far too many Christofascist Republicans believe that traitor Trump is getting a bum rap.
    Rather than being the instigator of the January 6, coup, they think that traitor Trump was just a dupe.
    It’s better to be seen as a fool than to be hung as a traitor.

    Hopefully the show and tell presented by the bi-partisan Coup Committee will change some minds.

