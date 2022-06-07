Biden isn’t even playing golf. What does that mean? According to @FoxNews, it means he’s given up on America. https://t.co/7h5H1byBfL
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 6, 2022
One thought on “Huh”
It’s unlikely that Biden does one hundred pushups everyday either.
FOX and Newsmax are not legitimate news sources.
They are entertainment outlets staffed by lying, Fascist, baboons.
Where is Joe Biden’s FCC?