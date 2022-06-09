The more she protests, the less I believe June 9, 2022June 8, 2022 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Just admit you're the pipe bomber, Marge. https://t.co/Hb4hZ3VyNC — watertigernyc 🌻 (@watertigernyc) June 8, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “The more she protests, the less I believe”
Christofascist Republicans like Marge want us to believe that America is a republic and not a democracy.
America has evolved over the past 230 years.
Hell, even women can now vote.
Christofascist Republicans can’t tolerate democracies because they are sold on autocracies.
The churches, the military, Viktor Orban (Hungary), Andrez Duda (Poland), etc.
The United States is a democratic-republic; the 2nd Amendment address the issue of a “well regulated militia;” and January 6 was an attempted coup and not a riot; despite what the Christofascist Republicans would have us believe.
At some point Marge and her autocratic cohorts lost their ability to think critically.