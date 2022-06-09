Mitch McConnell calls on Democrats to pass Supreme Court security bill after man arrested outside Brett Kavanaugh's home
“House Democrats must pass this bill and they need to do it today. No more fiddling around with this, they need to pass it today …before the sun sets.” pic.twitter.com/pRDqnPPvK2
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 8, 2022
The man who was arrested just wanted to ram the door to Kavanaugh’s house with a police barricade, plant a giant confederate flag, put his feet up on his desk while smoking a cigar, smear his shit on the walls, and ransack any valuables. You know, “legitimate political discourse”
— Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) June 8, 2022
One thought on “Boo fucking hoo”
If this Christofascist Republican hadn’t packed the US Supreme Court with Christofascist ideologues beginning with Gorsuch, then the Justices wouldn’t need protection and little kids wouldn’t be having their heads blown off by AK-47’s.
Look in the mirror Mitch, you rancid merchant of death.